EC censure to Arvind Kejriwal over bribe remarks in Goa

Published : Jan 22, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission censured Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for remarks at a poll rally in Goa that the public should accept bribes from the Congress and the BJP while voting for the AAP. The EC warned Mr Kejriwal of stern action, including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to his party, for the violation of the model code of conduct. Reacting to the order, the AAP chief said that he will approach a court of law against what he termed a “wrong” order.

“The Election Commission hereby censures you for violating... provisions of MCC (model code of conduct) and expects that you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time,” the EC order, issued on Friday, said. “You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it, including action under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” the order further said.

Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order gives the poll panel power to “suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognised political party for its failure to observe Model Code of Conduct or follow lawful directions and instructions of the Commission”.

While issuing him with a show cause notice on January 16, the EC had quoted him as saying at an election rally that when the Congress and the BJP come to distribute money, people should accept it in new currency and ask for Rs 10,000, instead of Rs 5,000, keeping in mind the inflation. But the votes, he had said, should go to his party.

“EC order agnst me is completely wrong. Lower court gave order in my favour. EC ignored court’s order. Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

In his reply to the poll panel, Mr Kejriwal had not denied making the remarks and had maintained that he had neither offered any bribe to any voter nor enticed the voters to accept any pecuniary benefit from any person.

He had said that there was nothing in his statement which could be construed to mean abetment to offence of bribery or violation of any provision of the MCC. However, the Commission rejected his stand and recalled a similar warning issued to him during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls for making similar statements.

The panel recalled that in his reply, the AAP leader had made an “unqualified promise” not to make such appeals during the period the model code was in force. The EC said it was “anguished to note that you, the chief minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of your party and thus expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding way for others to emulate, have again violated the MCC, breaking your assurance to the EC given during the Legislative Assembly election of Delhi, 2015”.

