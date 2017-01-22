Assam: Engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA’s feet

The incident, captured by a local TV channel, took place in front of other BJP supporters at the block development office.

Screenshot from the video that shows the JE stooping down to touch the MLAs feet. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Guwahati: In a serious embarrassment for the state government, a BJP MLA was caught on camera forcing a junior engineer in central Assam’s Nagaon district to apologise by touching his feet for daring to remove a wrongly parked car of the legislator.

Though senior party leaders were tight-lipped about the high-handed behaviour of the legislator and his supporters, the incident has invited angry reaction from locals.

The incident, captured by a local TV channel, took place in front of other BJP supporters at the block development office. In the footage, Jayanta Das, a junior engineer (JE) of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district is seen touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das’s feet.

Among those who were eyewitness to the incident said the BJP MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the JE, who was on duty, finding Mr Das’s car blocking the office road, got it removed from there.

The incident provoked some BJP supporters, who angrily reacted to the act, and dared him to remove the car, which was blocking the approach road to the BDO office.

In the video, the JE is seen apologising from the legislator with folded hand and touching his feet for removing his car. Several attempt to contact the BJP MLA failed to elicit any response.

In December, a BDO of the Dhekiajuli subdivision area complained of similar behaviour by a BJP MLA, who was allegedly involved in corrupt practices.