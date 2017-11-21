The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul’s elevation as party president will help BJP make India ‘Congress-mukt’: Yogi

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 3:26 pm IST

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the CWC cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.

Slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge,’ Adityanath said. (Photo: PTI File)
 Slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge,’ Adityanath said. (Photo: PTI File)

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress' move to elevate him as party president would make "easier" the BJP's task to make India "Congress-mukt".

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.

"By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt'," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said, "Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come."

"Ek toh Congress vanshwadi party ka pratinidhitva karta hai, soniaji ke baad rahulji ko hi aana hai, ismey dhol peetney ki avyashakata nahi hai (Congress represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make hue and cry?" he asked while talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur.

"By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt'.

Slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge," Adityanath said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, yogi adityanath, congress mukt, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

2

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

3

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

4

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

5

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham