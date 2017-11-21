The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul sat in namaz position in temple, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 1:50 am IST

Speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel, the chief minister said that Rahul’s visits to various temples in Gujarat were fake.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter did not even know the right posture of sitting in a temple. Speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel, the chief minister said that Mr Rahul’s visits to various temples in Gujarat were fake. “Uss bechare ko to mandir mein baithana bhi nahin aata. When he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple during Assembly elections, he sat as though he was offering namaaz. The priest had to tell him the correct posture of sitting in a temple”, he said. He said that the UPA government had filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were imaginary entities.

“If they are imaginary then what is Rahul Gandhi doing in temples?” he asked. Mr Yogi said that Mr Rahul’s elevation as Congress president would work as a catalyst for “Congress mukt Bharat”. “The Congress is finally fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi who wanted the Congress to cease to exist,” he said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

2

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

3

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

4

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

5

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham