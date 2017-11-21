Rahul sat in namaz position in temple, says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel, the chief minister said that Rahul’s visits to various temples in Gujarat were fake.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter did not even know the right posture of sitting in a temple. Speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel, the chief minister said that Mr Rahul’s visits to various temples in Gujarat were fake. “Uss bechare ko to mandir mein baithana bhi nahin aata. When he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple during Assembly elections, he sat as though he was offering namaaz. The priest had to tell him the correct posture of sitting in a temple”, he said. He said that the UPA government had filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were imaginary entities.

“If they are imaginary then what is Rahul Gandhi doing in temples?” he asked. Mr Yogi said that Mr Rahul’s elevation as Congress president would work as a catalyst for “Congress mukt Bharat”. “The Congress is finally fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi who wanted the Congress to cease to exist,” he said.