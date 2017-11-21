The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passes away

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 6:41 am IST

Cong leader who had also headed AIFF was in coma since 2008.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Dipa Dasmunsi, the wife of veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, and son pay their tributes to the veteran Congress leader at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: GN Jha)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Dipa Dasmunsi, the wife of veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, and son pay their tributes to the veteran Congress leader at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: GN Jha)

New Delhi: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passed away on Monday at a private hospital in New Delhi. The 72 year old was in coma since 2008 when he suffered a stroke. He was 72. He was in coma since 2008.

Dasmunsi was the Union parliamentary affairs minister when suffered a massive stroke in October 2008 that left him paralysed.

He was initially treated at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and later shifted to a private hospital in Delhi. He was also taken abroad for treatment but with little success. His wife Deepa Dasmunsi contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from his constituency and won. She was also a minister in the UPA 2 government.

A five-term member of Parliament, Dasmunsi became the Union minister of state for commerce in 1985 and the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha in 1999.

When the Congress came to power in 2004, he joined the Union Cabinet as the minister for water resources. He was first elected to Lok Sabha at the age of 26. He also served as the president of All-India Football Federation for almost 20 years.

President of the AIFF from 1988 to 2008, Dasmunsi was the first Indian to serve as a match commissioner in a Fifa World Cup game.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of the former minister.

The Congress president said that Dasmunsi was a devout political activist and one of the tallest leaders of West Bengal.

“His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity, despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular among his people. His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country,” she added. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the family of Dasmunsi.

Tags: priya ranjan dasmunsi, aiff, aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

2

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

3

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

4

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

5

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham