Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017

Gujarat polls: Congress releases second list of 9 candidates

Published : Nov 21, 2017
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 9:11 am IST

The party also replaced four candidates on the list announced on Sunday with four new nominees.

  The upcoming assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be the first big tests for the Congress party. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress on Monday released its second list of 9 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Bhikhabhai Joshi replaces Amit Thummar in Junagadh, Jaish Patel replaces Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala will contest from Kamrej in place of Nilesh Kumbani and Dhirubhai Gajera is the new candidate for the Varachha Road seat in place of Prafulbhai C Togadiya.

The nine other candidates are: Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa seat, Aadam B Chaki from Bhuj, Santok Arethiya from Rapar and Mithul Donga from Rajkot East.

Dinesh Chovatiya from Rajkot South, Jiwan Kumbharvadia from Jamnagar North, Ashok Lal from Jamnagar South, Vikram Madam from Khambhalia and Meraman Goriya from Dwarka seat.

The polling for the two-phase elections for the 182 seats will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will be held on December 18.

The party had on Sunday released its first list of 77 candidates for the first phase of the polls.

