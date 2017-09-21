The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, Politics

Byelection: Sunil Jakhar Congress candidate from Gurdaspur seat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 7:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 7:16 am IST

The byelection will be held on October 11, and the last date of filing nomination is September 22.

Sunil Jakhar
 Sunil Jakhar

New Delhi: The Congress Party has decided to field its Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar as its candidate to the upcoming byelection for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of BJP MP and actor Vinod Khanna. Mr Jakhar’s candidature has the imprint of the Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh as Mr Jakhar is his close confidante. Mr Jakhar had lost in the recently-concluded Assembly election in Punjab, after which he was made the Punjab chief. The byelection will be held on October 11, and the last date of filing nomination is September 22.

Before announcing Mr Jakhar’s candidature, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency is a stronghold of former Congress state chief Partap Singh Bajwa, who contested and lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In March 2016, Mr Bajwa was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Insiders say that Mr Bajwa was keen on a ticket for his wife. Ms Gandhi also met Mr Bajwa before the announcement.

Mr Jakhar said he was confident of winning. “It is a big responsibility. With the kind of faith being reposed in me by the party, I am sure we will win this byelection with the support of workers and leaders.”

The BJP is yet to announce a candidate for the seat. Jakhar added that since this was a Lok Sabha byelection it would be a referendum on the performance of the Central government.

However, after a thumping majority in the state elections, the Congress is hopeful of victory. Insiders within the Congress say the party has to ensure that factionalism is controlled, otherwise it would not be a smooth sailing for Mr Jakhar.

Tags: amarinder singh, gurdaspur lok sabha constituency, sunil jakhar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham