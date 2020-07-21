Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
  India   Politics  21 Jul 2020  Rajasthan High Court tells Speaker to defer acting on disqualification of MLAs till July 24
India, Politics

Rajasthan High Court tells Speaker to defer acting on disqualification of MLAs till July 24

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2020, 5:01 pm IST

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Gehlot.

Rajasthan High Court (PTI)
 Rajasthan High Court (PTI)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to dissident Congress MLAs till July 24, the speaker's counsel said.

The court will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on July 24.

The high court had on Friday given a four-day reprieve to Sachin Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Tags: rajasthan congress, rajasthan high court, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will definitely go for Ram temple bhoomi pujan, said party MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav will attend Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya: Raut

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb stirs controversy, says Punjabis, Jats less brainy than Bengalis

STF and Forensic teams re-enact the events leading to the encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, as part of ongoing investigation of the case, in Kanpur district. PTI photo

Dubey killing showed cops usurping judiciary's role: Ribeiro

The directions came after poet Varavara Rao’s lawyer told the court that the activist was almost on his deathbed. (PTI Photo)

Varavara Rao almost on deathbed: Lawyer tells HC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham