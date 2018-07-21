The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:42 PM IST

India, Politics

'Who are we to look in the eye?' PM Modi's fitting reply to Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 1:07 pm IST

PM Modi also mimicked Rahul Gandhi's wink after hug, using his hands, and chided him with the phrase: 'Bachkani harkat (childish antics)'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into every other dig that Congress president Rahul Gandhi made during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into every other dig that Congress president Rahul Gandhi made during the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A hug from Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Friday hardly made any difference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the Congress president, during a debate on the Opposition-backed no-confidence motion against his government.

The stinging attack by the Prime Minister did not spare Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi either.

"In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over, one member comes running to me saying - Utho Utho Utho (get up, get up, get up). What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in what was seen as his indirect attack on Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister also mimicked Rahul Gandhi's wink after the hug, using his hands, and chided him with the phrase: "Bachkani harkat (childish antics)".

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had stunned everyone when he crossed the floor of the House and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that he felt nothing but love for him.

Read: Watch: 'You may call me Pappu but I don't hate you,' Rahul hugs PM Modi

The Prime Minister had remained seated as he called Rahul Gandhi back, pulling him by his sleeve, said something to him and patted him.

Just before that gesture, Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal and also said: "You can't look me in the eye."

The Prime Minister ripped into that comment and every other dig that Rahul Gandhi made.

"Who are we to look you in the eye? I am from a humble family, you are ‘naamdaar’, we are ‘kaamdar’. We don't have the guts to look you in the eye," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 90 minute speech.

"Look what happened to people who tried to look you in the eye. They were humiliated...Charan Singh, Sardar Patel, MorarjiDesai, Chandra Shekhar, Sharad Pawar..." PM Modi further added.

As he dwelt on the theme of Congress arrogance, he even reminded Sonia Gandhi of her famous comment in 1999, when the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the Atal Behari Vajpayee-led NDA government: "We have 272 and more are coming."

Referring to the former Congress president's latest comment, on Friday's no-trust vote, he said: "I read in the newspaper, they said 'who said we don't have the numbers?' Such arrogance."

PM Modi also gave a fitting response to Rahul Gandhi on his "jumla strikes" and "bhagidar" (collaborator) and not a 'chowkidar (watchman)" comments.

"Yes, I am bhagidar, but not thekedar (middlemen) like you," he said.

He lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his Rafale allegations, saying: "We must refrain from making childish statements on sensitive issues. There was an agreement between two responsible governments. Because of one careless allegation in the House on Rafale, two nations had to release statements."

After PM Modi's speech, the government was able to easily defeat the opposition-backed no-confidence motion 325-126. 451 members were present in the Lok Sabha and the half-way mark was 226.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, sonia gandhi, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham