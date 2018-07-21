The Asian Age | News

Rajnath Singh invokes 1984 Sikh riots to counter attacks

Published : Jul 21, 2018, 1:24 am IST
As the minister spoke, TDP members started demanding that he should speak on the Andhra issue and created ruckus in the House.

 Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: As the NDA government continues to face all round criticism over growing incidents of mob lynching, home minister on Friday tried to turn the tables on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha by claiming that the biggest example of mob lynching in India’s history were the Sikh riots of 1984.

Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the government, Mr Singh while referring to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s “Hindu Pakistan” comment, said, “where do they (Congress) want to take the country and what does it want India to become. Here, there is a talk about Hindu Taliban. India is the only country where minorities are prospering. Do they not want such an India.”

Countering the opposition attack on the BJP-led government over instances of mob lynching, home minister Rajnath Singh said the 1984 anti-Sikh riot was “biggest” such incident.

Speaking on the lynching incidents, one of the issues cited by the opposition to attack the government, the home minister said the Centre will provide all assistance required, but the state governments should take stringent steps to curb such incidents.

“The biggest incident of the mob-lynching happened during 1984," Singh said, referring to the anti-Sikh riot that took place in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assasination on October 31, 1984.

The minister said the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and assured that justice would be given to the Sikh community. Speaking on the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion, Mr Singh said the opposition had doubt about who will be the leader and what will the policies be.

He said, “Against whom are you bringing no-confidence? The appeal of the prime minister is such that several people gave up the gas subsidy after he urged them do so. They (the opposition) do not trust each other. And when it comes to talking about the leadership, then gayi bhains paani mein (they lose their steam).”

He also took a dig at the Congress saying former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had ridiculed the BJP for having two MPs in the Lok Sabha in 1984. “One should not be arrogant as time changes and the same party (BJP) today has majority in Parliament.”

 When TDP MPs started walking towards Mr Singh, there was an alteraction between them and the members of the BJP.

With the TDP members threatening to sit in the Well, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Rajnath Singh could  resume his speech only after the House re-assembled.

