The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Opposition defeat in no-trust vote 'glimpse' of 2019 poll results: BJP

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 2:00 pm IST

'This win of the Modi government is a win of the democracy and defeat of dynasty politics,' Shah said.

Shah said the Congress, 'which promotes dynasty politics, racism and appeasement', has once again been exposed in its hatred towards the prime minister who comes from a humble background. (Photo: File)
 Shah said the Congress, 'which promotes dynasty politics, racism and appeasement', has once again been exposed in its hatred towards the prime minister who comes from a humble background. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said the defeat faced by the Opposition in the no-trust vote in Parliament is just a "glimpse" of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results and a reflection of people's faith in the Modi government and its mantra of 'sab ka sath sab ka vikas'.

He said the outcome of the no-trust vote is a victory of democracy and a defeat of dynasty politics.

"The defeat (of the Opposition) in Lok Sabha today is just a glimpse of next year's Lok Sabha election results. The country has full trust not only the Modi government's mantra of sab ka saath sab ka biswaas.

"This win of the Modi government is a win of the democracy and defeat of dynasty politics," Shah said in his tweets following the defeat of the Opposition-sponsored no confidence motion.

He said the Congress, "which promotes dynasty politics, racism and appeasement", has once again been exposed in its hatred towards the prime minister who comes from a humble background.

"Without a majority and lacking any objective, the Congress party has exposed its political bankruptcy by not just bringing a purposeless motion against the government which enjoys the country's full trust and faith, but has also repeated its age-old history of crushing the democracy," he said.

Tags: amit shah, no-trust motion, 2019 general elections, modi government, dynasty politics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham