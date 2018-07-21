The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi slams Oppn, refers to Rahul's 'unwanted hug' at UP rally

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 3:48 pm IST

Slamming opposition parties, PM Modi said they were running after the prime minister's chair, ignoring the poor, youth and farmers.

PM Modi used a Hindi expression that translates to more the parties, more the marshy land in which the 'lotus' blooms. (Photo: ANI | Twiter)
 PM Modi used a Hindi expression that translates to more the parties, more the marshy land in which the 'lotus' blooms. (Photo: ANI | Twiter)

Shahjahanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the "unwanted hug" he received from the Congress president in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom.

"We asked the reasons for their no confidence, but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Read: Watch: 'You may call me Pappu but I don't hate you,' Rahul hugs PM Modi

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: "There is not just one 'dal' (political party) but dal over dal resulting in "dal-dal" (marshy land) which will only help the 'lotus" bloom." Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP. He said the coming together of several parties against the BJP will be an opportunity.

Slamming opposition parties, he said they were running after the prime minister's chair, ignoring the poor, youth and farmers. He used a Hindi expression that translates to more the parties, more the marshy land in which the 'lotus' blooms.

"Are you people satisfied with what happened yesterday in Lok Sabha... Have you come to know who is at fault. They are not seeing the poor and the country but have their eyes only on the PM's chair," he said.

"Have I done anything wrong. I am only working for the poor and the country...fighting corruption and this is my crime," he said.

Accusing previous governments of not having the will to help farmers, Modi listed the key decisions taken by his government for welfare of farmers and criticised the parties who ruled in the past for lacking pro-farmer intentions. He also said that for the first time the government has decided to allow mills to produce ethanol from molasses and sugarcane juice from December 1.

After reaching out to voters in Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Varanasi last week, Modi addressed the rally in Shahjahanpur, the biggest wholesale grain market and also a prominent cane growing district in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. This was his third visit to the state in less than a month.

Farmers in large numbers from adjoining districts such as Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bareilly and Badaun attended the rally. Saturday’s rally was Modi's first public address after leading his party to victory in the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP. The BJP-led NDA won the no-trust-vote.

Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi hugs pm modi, no-confidence motion, pm modi's rally in up, kisan kalyan rally
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham