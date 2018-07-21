The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, Politics

French rebuttal dents Rahul’s Rafale deal graft allegation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 6:35 am IST

Cong prez alleged that there was no secrecy pact with France.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: A very strong and caustic attack alleging corruption by the Narendra Modi-led government in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal landed Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a sticky wicket as France issued a rebuttal.

On Friday, Gandhi charged the government of “lying” in the Rafale jet deal and described PM Narendra Modi as a “bhagidaar” (collaborator) in cases of alleged corruption, not a “chowkidaar” (guard).

Rahul Gandhi said the French president had clearly conveyed to him that there was no problem in sharing details relating to the Rafale deal worth Rs 58,000 crore. “I personally met the French president and asked him if there is such a pact between the French and Indian governments. The French president told me that there is no such pact… and he told me that I have no objection to it (details of Rafale deal) being made public.”

Vociferously countering Gandhi’s allegations, defence minister Sitharaman said the secrecy agreement with France was signed in 2008 and the Rafale deal was covered under it when A.K. Antony was the defence minister. “As per article 10 of the Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France, on purchase of Rafale aircraft, protection of classified information and materials exchanged under IGA shall be governed by provisions of security agreement signed on January 25, 2008,” she said.

Supporting the Indian government’s stand, a French government said, “We have taken note of the statements of Mr Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. There is a security agreement between France and India, signed in 2008, which commits the two states to protect the classified information provided by the partner, which could, in particular, impact the security and operational capabilities of the defense equipment.”

Tags: rafale deal, rahul gandhi, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

2

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

3

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

4

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

5

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham