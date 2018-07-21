French rebuttal dents Rahul’s Rafale deal graft allegation

Cong prez alleged that there was no secrecy pact with France.

NEW DELHI: A very strong and caustic attack alleging corruption by the Narendra Modi-led government in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal landed Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a sticky wicket as France issued a rebuttal.

On Friday, Gandhi charged the government of “lying” in the Rafale jet deal and described PM Narendra Modi as a “bhagidaar” (collaborator) in cases of alleged corruption, not a “chowkidaar” (guard).

Rahul Gandhi said the French president had clearly conveyed to him that there was no problem in sharing details relating to the Rafale deal worth Rs 58,000 crore. “I personally met the French president and asked him if there is such a pact between the French and Indian governments. The French president told me that there is no such pact… and he told me that I have no objection to it (details of Rafale deal) being made public.”

Vociferously countering Gandhi’s allegations, defence minister Sitharaman said the secrecy agreement with France was signed in 2008 and the Rafale deal was covered under it when A.K. Antony was the defence minister. “As per article 10 of the Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France, on purchase of Rafale aircraft, protection of classified information and materials exchanged under IGA shall be governed by provisions of security agreement signed on January 25, 2008,” she said.

Supporting the Indian government’s stand, a French government said, “We have taken note of the statements of Mr Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. There is a security agreement between France and India, signed in 2008, which commits the two states to protect the classified information provided by the partner, which could, in particular, impact the security and operational capabilities of the defense equipment.”