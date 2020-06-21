Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

  He is 'Surender' Modi: Rahul's latest jibe at PM
India, Politics

He is 'Surender' Modi: Rahul's latest jibe at PM

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2020, 1:53 pm IST

Twitter user pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was playing with words, "I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell," he said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and called him 'Surender Modi'.

Sharing an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

 

The Congress leader's reaction seemingly comes in response to the Prime Minister's statement in the all-party meeting on Friday wherein he said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured'.

Cornering the Prime Minister over the issue, the Wayanad MP on Saturday questioned why and where were the Indian soldiers killed, if the land, where the "violent face-off" happened, was Chinese territory.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Modi has "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

"PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's today's tweet garnered over 20,000 likes and was re-tweeted by over 8,000 people. However, it also received over 9,000 replies with several Twitter users reminding him that it is 'surrender' and nor 'Surender'. They also asked him to correct the spelling.

"Surrender Modi you mean?", asked Bhavika, a Twitter user.

"Bhai delete kar do spelling galat hai (Brother please delete this as spelling is wrong)," said another Twitter user Akshay Singh.

However, another user pointed out that the Congress leader was playing with words. "I am pretty sure that you don't need to tell him how to spell. He was just playing around with words to make it sound more like Narendra," Angad Sohi said.

Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, prime minister, pm narendra modi, chinese troops, surender modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

