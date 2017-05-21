The Asian Age | News

BJP MLA finds herself in Baahubali’s situation

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 21, 2017, 1:03 am IST
State BJP leadership has not taken her Facebook post kindly.

MP BJP MLA Parul Sahu
Bhopal: Firebrand BJP leader and MLA Parul Sahu on Saturday drew a parallel between her alleged marginalisation in the party with the neutralisation of the protagonist in the blockbuster movie Baahubali, inviting a snub from the saffron leadership here.

The MLA, who has earlier said she would not be contesting in the 2018 Assembly polls following the alleged shabby treatment meted out to her by the party’s local leadership, on Saturday took her battle to the social media by posting, “Now, I understand why Kattapa killed Bahubali”.

In her Facebook post, she said, “Power and integrity do not invite trouble for a person. But, problems mount for one when one becomes popular. Now, I begin to understand why Kattapa killed Bahubali, though the latter was powerful and a person of integrity.”

Ms Sahu has a running feud with local BJP leaders, who have allegedly been trying to keep her away from developmental works being carried out in her constituency, Surkhi. She had earlier taken up the matter with state leadership.

Ms Sahu announced her decision not to contest the coming Assembly elections out of frustration when all her efforts to draw the state leadership’s attention to her plight yielded no result.

“I cannot compromise with my self-respect. Hence, I have decided not to contest in the coming Assembly elections,” she had announced. State BJP leadership has not taken her FB post kindly.

“The Baahubali plot should not apply here,” a spokesman of the party here said in a veiled attack on her.

