Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says taking 'sanyas' from all kind of party politics

Patna: BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party.

"Today I am taking 'sanyas' (retirement) from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP," the 80-year-old BJP veteran announced during a meeting of his organisation Rashtra Manch in Patna on Saturday afternoon.