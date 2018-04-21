The Asian Age | News

Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says taking 'sanyas' from all kind of party politics

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 2:00 pm IST

Addressing an event in Patna, Yashwant Sinha said, 'Today I am ending all ties with the BJP.'

BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party. (Photo: File)
Patna: BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, who has not left any stone unturned in criticising the BJP-led central government has quit from the party.

"Today I am taking 'sanyas' (retirement) from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP," the 80-year-old BJP veteran announced during a meeting of his organisation Rashtra Manch in Patna on Saturday afternoon.

