The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, Politics

LK Advani skips key BJP meeting on SC’s Babri order

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 12:53 am IST

The party had said that the case had been going on since 1993 and no new situation had arisen after the court’s verdict.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader L K Advani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the Suprme Court restored criminal conspiracy charges against BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and Sangh Parivar leaders in the Babri masjid demolition case, a strategy meeting was held at Dr Joshi’s residence to decide the next course of action. This meeting was attended by Sadhvi Ritambhara, Champat Rai and Dinesh Tyagi, accused in the case and prominent faces of the Ramjana-mbhoomi movement.

Lawyers of these Sangh Parivar leaders, sources said, also attended the meeting.

Interestingly, party veteran, L.K. Advani, did not attend this meeting. Dr Joshi had met Mr Advani on Wednesday for nearly an hour to discuss the apex court’s order and its aftermath. The BJP top brass had assured them that the party would back them after a crucial meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and senior Cabinet ministers, on the issue was held at the PM’s residence. The BJP had also rejected Opposition’s demand to sack Ms Bharti from the Union Cabinet.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday asserted that the BJP believes in the innocence of its leaders in the Babri Masjid case. Both Mr Advani and Dr Joshi had been sidelined within the party and are members of the “Margdarshak Mandal,” which has never held a meeting since the day it was formed.

“We believe in the innocence of our important leaders, including Advani ji and Joshi ji...They have been facing trial and they will face trial in terms of process of law,” Mr Prasad replied to the media query.  The party had said that the case had been going on since 1993 and no new situation had arisen after the court’s verdict.

When asked whether the court’s decision would have any impact on the selection of candidates for the coming Presidential and Vice Presidential elections, Mr Prasad said it a “hypothetical” query. Speculation was rife that Mr Advani and Dr Joshi’s names were also being considered for the President and Vice President’s post respectively and the court’s decision would dent their chances

The BJP top brass had also asked its leaders to exercise restrain and not to make controversial statements on the issue. Ms Bharti, who had announced that she would visit Ayodhya and pray at Rammandir, was also asked to cancel her trip by the party high command. 

Tags: l.k. advani, babri masjid demolition case, uma bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wedding Anniversary: Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak with daughter Aaradhya

2

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's list of '100 most influential people in world'

3

The highlights of Facebook's F8 Conference in a nutshell

4

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

5

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham