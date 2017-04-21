Indian Muslims support construction of Ram temple: Muslim Karsewak Sangh

Indian Muslims want to now support the construction of Ram Temple to spread love,unity and end hatred among people.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Backing the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Muslim Karsevak Sangh (MKS) President Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday said that Lord Ram was from the community of warriors, adding the Muslims want to support the decision to eradicate the feeling of hatred and spread love and unity among the people.

"I am Pathan. Our ancestors would be Kshatriyas and I can claim that Lord Rama would also have been Kshatriya. Indian Muslims want to now support the construction of Ram Temple to spread love, unity and end hatred among people," Khan said.

Earlier on April 19, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI's appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against the BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti besides Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

However, Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, enjoys constitutional immunity as the Rajasthan Governor and can be tried only after he leaves office.

The apex court ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The Supreme Court also directed the trial court in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex court also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The CBI has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial court for recording of testimony.

To ensure speedy trial, the top court has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the session’s judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered.

The Supreme Court also said that its order should be followed in letter and spirit. If the parties involved feel that the top court's order is not being followed in letter and spirit then they will be having the liberty to approach the apex court.