India places 15th request to Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav access

India has also officially sought from Pakistan details of the trial proceedings against Jadhav as well as the appeal process in the case.

New Delhi: Even as Pakistan is yet to respond to India’s 14th request for consular access to former Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav that was made a few days ago, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India had placed its 15th request on Wednesday when Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner was “called in” by the MEA on the Jadhav case. India has also officially sought from Pakistan details of the trial proceedings against Jadhav as well as the appeal process in the case, the MEA said. Sources said the MEA is readying a range of legal options to defend Jadhav, who was recently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage. In response to a question on Islamabad’s response to the 14th request made earlier, the MEA said India was “awaiting” Pakistan’s response. The MEA also said it wanted to know Pakistan’s “future course of action in the case”, adding that the issue of well-being of Jadhav and his health is a “matter of concern”.

“Pakistan claims there has been legal proceedings against Jadhav. If there has been any proceedings against (him), we would, officially, like to see details of those proceedings,” the MEA said. “We don’t know anything about Jadhav’s location,” the MEA said.

On reports that Pakistan will present a dossier on Jadhav with evidence of his alleged spying activities, MEA sources said that in the past also Pakistan has attempted to “misinform” the international community.

On the recent “strong” statement reportedly made by United States National Security Advisor Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster regarding Pakistan, the MEA said, “We have noted the comments. They are similar to our long-standing views. We have a similarity of approach with the US on this.”