The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, Politics

52 lakh fake job cards under NREGA weeded out: Government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 12:58 am IST

He, however, denied that linking of Aadhaar cards to the MGNREGA has been made compulsory to help with this.

Narendra Singh Tomar
 Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: A government drive to weed out bogus workers under the National Rural Empoyment Guarantee Act has led to identification of 52 lakh fake job cards which have since been weeded out.

The drive was part of efforts to streamline the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Emplyment Guarantee scheme and ensure that no fake identities were paid, rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. He, however, denied that linking of Aadhaar cards to the MGNREGA has been made compulsory to help with this.

Mr Tomar said that out of the 11 crore workers under the job guarantee scheme, eight crore have already got Aadhaar cards and 4.5 crore of these Aadhaar cards have already been linked to bank accounts. As of now 95 per cent of payments go to bank accounts and only about five percent are given in cash. “But it is (Aadhaar) not compulsory,” Mr Tomar said.

Civil society activists have alleged that the government was making Aadhaar compulsory to get work under MGNREGA and this was reducing the number of workers who can avail of work under this scheme.

The minister said that the government was committed to provide employment under the rural employment guarantee scheme and has already sent Rs 23,000 crore to the states for labour payment this year.

He added that nearly 92 percent of assets created under the MGNREGA have been put on geo-tracking and progress of work was being monitored centrally.

Mr Tomar also said that in this fiscal, the largest amount has been allocated to Panachati Raj Institutions under the 14th Finance Commission.

The Centre will be releasing more than Rs. 2 lakh crore to Gram Panchayats for five years to undertake physical and social infrastructure projects in the villages. This was a jump from Rs. 30,000 crore in the 13th finance commission.

In order to monitor the developmental work undertaken by the Panchayats, the centre has asked all Gram Panchayats to prepare advance planning related to specific problems faced by them and till date more than 1,75,000 village development plans have been received by the centre.

“We have also asked the villages to focus on one major problem they are facing first and use the entire funds allocated in one fiscal to address that problem,” Mr Tomar said.

Tags: mgnrega, nrega, fake job cards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wedding Anniversary: Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak with daughter Aaradhya

2

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's list of '100 most influential people in world'

3

The highlights of Facebook's F8 Conference in a nutshell

4

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

5

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham