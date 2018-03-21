The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Nothing wrong in NDA, Modi will be PM again, says Ram Vilas Paswan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 6:31 am IST

Sources said that BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who is also Bihar in-charge, had met Mr Paswan following his recent comments.

Ram Vilas Paswan
 Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: Dismissing speculation of his being unhappy with the NDA, Union minister and Lok Janashakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there was nothing wrong in the NDA, but the government needed to create a correct perception about the work it was doing for dalits and minorities.

He said it was “unthinkable” that his alliance with the BJP is under strain and asserted that Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Paswan had in Bihar said recently that some of the comments made by BJP leaders were communal in nature and had asked the party to take along all sections of society, setting off speculation about his future plans.

“The NDA is not in any difficulty. I had earlier said that there is no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post in 2019. Narendra Modi is and will remain the Prime Minister. The NDA will remain intact,” he said.

Asked about the proposed federal front being talked about by many parties, the Union Minister said meetings keep happening “but nothing comes out of them”, and referred to the failed attempt to unite the ‘Janata Parivar.’

Sources said that BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who is also Bihar in-charge, had met Mr Paswan following his recent comments.

Interestingly, the dalit leader has often switched sides in the past before elections and ended up with the winning combination.

Mr Paswan said the government had done a lot for dalits and minorities and its efforts should be directed at highlighting them.

Tags: ram vilas paswan, lok sabha polls, nda

MOST POPULAR

1

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

2

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

3

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

4

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

5

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham