The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

India, Politics

'With 2 Deputy CMs, Adityanath free to do religious duties': Sena’s dig at UP CM

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 7:09 pm IST

‘By appointing two Deputy CMs in UP, Yogi Adityanath has been left free to do religious duties,’ Shiv Sena said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Firing yet another salvo at the BJP, the Shiv Sena today said Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath should concentrate more on delivering good governance rather than performing his "religious duties".

"Governing a state as large as Uttar Pradesh will not be as easy as governing a mutt," said the Sena which has been at loggerheads with the BJP despite being the junior partner at the centre and in the Maharashtra government.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which was left with heartburn after it was denied the Deputy Chief Minister post by the BJP in 2014, also took a dig at its ally over appointment of two Deputy Chief Ministers in UP, saying it was aimed at keeping Adityanath "free to perform his religious duties".

"Two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed in UP, while for Maharashtra, the BJP says appointing a Deputy CM is against their policy. In Jammu and Kashmir, they teamed up with PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti to get the Deputy CMs post."

"By appointing two Deputy CMs in UP, Yogi Adityanath has been left free to do religious duties," Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

"Rather than performing religious duties, Adityanath should focus on delivering good governance and development. Governing a state as large as Uttar Pradesh will not be as easy as governing a mutt," the Sena said in a reference to Gorakhpur mutt which is headed by Adityanath.

The Sena said, "Appointing Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister will hasten the construction of Ram temple and new energy will be infused in the Hindutva forces. However, creation of jobs is also important and Yogi will have to work hard for that."

The Adityanath Government, which was sworn in on Sunday, has BJPs Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and partys national vice-president Dinesh Sharma as deputy chief ministers.

The Sena asked Adityanath to remember the "imbalance" created in Madhya Pradesh after the then Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti "focused more on religious activities than good governance".

Tags: shiv sena, yogi adityanath, maharashtra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

2

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

3

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

4

Scene in Chinese TV drama censored for showing President Jinping as 'traitor'

5

Myanmar mother sues son for calling her a 'prostitute'

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham