BJP's N Biren Singh wins Manipur test with voice vote

Guwahati: Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday won the floor test in the 60-member Manipur Assembly with a voice vote, four days after he was sworn in as the state’s first BJP chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the BJP was elected as the new Speaker of the House. He was also elected with a voice vote against Congress candidate Govindas Khonthoujam.

After this, the CM moved a confidence motion, which saw no division of votes.

A Congress MLA’s demand for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker.

After winning the confidence vote, Mr Singh said, “The Opposition and the ruling combination should work together in the interest of the people of Manipur.”

The BJP, which has 21 members, also has the support of four MLAs each from the NPF and the NPP. One Congress MLA, Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, along with TMC’s T. Robindro Singh and LJP’s Shyam Karan have also extended support to the BJP-led combination.

The Congress, which won 28 seats in the Assembly polls, is left with the support of 27 MLAs.

The TMC MLA said that he was extending support to the BJP after consulting the party’s central leadership. “I have not violated the party’s order, nor have I done anything against the interest of the party,” he told reporters after the confidence vote.