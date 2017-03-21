The Asian Age | News



20 ministers of UP govt face criminal cases: ADR

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 4:51 pm IST

On the other hand, Punjab government has two minister with criminal charges against them.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The new Uttar Pradesh government has 20 ministers with criminal cases against them, while Punjab has two, says a report.

As for assets, 35 UP ministers are 'crorepatis', while Punjab has nine.

UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 44 out of 47 ministers from the state assembly.

Three ministers namely Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza have not been analysed due to unavailability of data. Dinesh Sharma is a mayor whereas the other two are not currently members of either any house, UP state assembly or legislative council.

"Out of the 44 ministers, 35 (80 percent) are crorepatis. The average value of assets of 44 ministers is Rs 5.34 crore," Delhi-based ADR said in a report released on Tuesday.

Besides, it said, 20 (45 percent) ministers have declared criminal cases against them.

Charges such as robbery, theft, forgery and voluntarily causing harm were included in the list of crimes against them.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from Allahabad South constituency with assets worth Rs 57.11 crore, it said.

Chief Minister Adityanath has total assets worth over Rs 71 lakh, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad has total assets of over Rs 9 crore, the report added.

28 ministers have declared liabilities out of which Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (Rs 26.02 crore) was the minister having the highest liabilities.

On education details, it said, a total of seven (16 percent) ministers have declared their qualification to be between 10th and 12th pass, while 37 (84 percent) are graduates or have higher degrees.

18 (41 percent) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-50 years, while 26 (59 percent) between 51-80 years.

Out of 44 ministers, only five are women.

On Punjab, ADR said out of the 10 ministers, nine (90 percent) are crorepatis.

"The average assets of 10 ministers is Rs 34.54 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala constituency with assets worth Rs 169.89 crore," it said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has total assets worth over Rs 48 crore, the report showed.

Eight ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Rana Gurjit Singh (Rs 81.71 crore).

As per the report, a total of 6 (60 percent) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while four have qualification between 10th pass and 12th pass.

All 10 ministers have declared their age to be between 50-75 years. Of these, only two are women.

In Uttarakhand, out of the 10 ministers, eight (80 percent) are crorepatis, ADR said in a separate report.

"The average assets of 10 ministers is Rs 10.90 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal constituency with assets worth Rs 80.25 crore," it added.

A total of 6 ministers have declared liabilities and the minister with the highest liabilities is Subodh Uniyal of Narendranagar constituency (Rs 1.03 crore).

There are four ministers who have declared criminal cases against them.

A total of nine (90 percent) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, the report showed.

On ministers age it said, a total of five (50 percent) ministers have declared their age to be between 35-55 years, while another five (50 percent) between 56-75 years.

Out of the 10 ministers, only one is a woman.

In Manipur, out of nine ministers, 6 (67 percent) are crorepatis.

"The average assets of nine ministers is Rs 1.26 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Yumnam Joykumar from Imphal West constituency (Rs 2.29 crore)," the report by ADR said.

A total of nine ministers have declared liabilities and the minister with the highest liabilities is Nongthombam Biren of Heingang constituency (Rs 47.97 lakh).

There are no ministers who have declared criminal cases against them, the report said.

A total of seven (78 percent) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while two have qualification between 10th pass and 12th pass.

All the nine ministers have declared their age to be between 40-65 years.

