Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

India, Politics

U-turn by Shatrughan Sinha will not guarantee him ticket: BJP

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

Shatrughan Sinha has recently praised PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over the Patna Metro project.

Shatrughan Sinha has been severely critical of the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time. (Photo: File)
 Shatrughan Sinha has been severely critical of the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time. (Photo: File)

Patna: The Bihar BJP on Wednesday thanked actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha for commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon launch of Patna Metro Rail project but made it clear that making a U-turn would not guarantee a party ticket for the disgruntled MP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, who has been severely critical of the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time, had on Sunday come out with a tweet praising both the prime minister and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the backdrop of laying of foundation stone for Patna Metro at a function held in Barauni where projects worth more than Rs. 30,000 crore was launched.

We are grateful to Shatrughan Sinha for saying something which is true. His words of praise are in sync with a worldwide commendation for the project, Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai told reporters in Patna.

He was replying to queries from journalists as to whether the praise indicated a U-turn on part of the Patna Sahib MP, who has in the recent past made appearances at a number of public functions organized by opponents of the BJP, most notable being the rally hosted at Kolkata by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month which was attended by leaders of over a dozen parties, including the Congress.

"The BJP is, however, a party which beliefs in taking 130 crore Indians along. Anybody who expresses his trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is treated with love. But remaining in the party, making a U-turn is no guarantee for being considered for a ticket," Rai said.

Speculations have been rife that Sinha, who has been associated with the BJP for nearly three decades, might seek re-election from Patna Sahib on another party's ticket.

The location will be the same, a situation may be different has been his common refrain.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, patna metro rail . pm modi, amit shah
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

At a special ceremony at the Aero India 2019 - India’s biennial air show in Bengaluru- the country’s military aviation regulator handed over the final operational clearance certificate and other release-to-service documents to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. (Photo: Twitter | @DRDO)

India's 1st self-made fighter jet, LCA Tejas, formally joins Air Force

A complaint was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. (Photo: Representational)

Gurgaon man charged for raping live-in partner's adopted child

In December, the Supreme Court said there was no reason to doubt the decision-making process behind the Rafale case amid Congress allegations of corruption in the 2016 jet deal. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court agrees to consider early hearing on PIL for review of Rafale verdict

Ravi, son of a labourer working on road constructions, fell into the borewell while playing. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Child rescued from 200-feet-deep borewell after 16-hour operation

MOST POPULAR

1

Barber marks US-North Korea summit with free Trump, Kim style haircuts

2

Cops finally arrest murderer of 11-year-old girl after 45 years

3

Samsung unveils Galaxy Fold and it can be yours in April

4

What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette?

5

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham