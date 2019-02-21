Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul, Priyanka attend prayer meet for martyr

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 3:49 am IST

They were also seen consoling the members of the bereaved family.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party’s UP unit chief Raj Babbar meet the family members of the slain CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack, at his residence in Shamli, UP, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party’s UP unit chief Raj Babbar meet the family members of the slain CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack, at his residence in Shamli, UP, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sending across a subtle message of solidarity with the families of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting in western Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli for CRPF jawan Amit Kumar Kori, who was killed in the attack.

Wednesday's visit though is just a precursor to around more such proposed visits by Mr Gandhi and Ms Vadra to families of martyrs in the coming days in Uttar Pradesh.

According to party sources, both the leaders are likely to visit families of the remaining Pulwama martyrs who belong to Uttar Pradesh between February 23 and 24, 2019 and offer their condolences to them.

They later also visited the family of another martyr from Shamli, constable Pradeep Kumar.

Out of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed when a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad had rammed an explosives-laden SUV into a bus carrying them on February 14, 12 belonged to Uttar Pradesh alone.

On Wednesday, both Mr Gandhi and Ms Vadra paid tribute to the slain soldier Amit Kumar. They were also seen consoling the members of the bereaved family.

“In these moments of grief, we are with you... His (Kori's) father told us that he is sad, but at the same time proud (of his son). And I want to say that we are sad, but at the same time we are proud that a family of this country gave love to its son and educated him. The son gave his love, body and heart to the country. We can never forget this thing,” the Congress president said.

He further said, “my sister said that in a way our father (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) had also met the same fate. We understand your pain and agony. We are here to sit only for five minutes with you and to tell all of you that we want to share your grief."

The Congress president said India is a country of bravehearts and no power in the world can push it backwards. "From the bottom of our heart and on behalf of the country, I thank you, your son and the entire family," Mr Gandhi added.

Tags: pulwama attack, priyanka gandhi

Latest From India

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice Bobde was not available that day.

Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya dispute on February 26

On February 5, the bench had issued notice to the Chief Secretary of the state of West Bengal, the DGP and the Police Commissioner on CBI’s contempt plea, requiring the officials to file their responses on or before February 18 and accordingly replies were filed. (Representational image)

Saradha Chit Fund scam: Justice Nageswara Rao recuses from CBI hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

In Delhi, Saudis back India’s line on terror

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Cong may launch 3-phase poll campaign by Feb end

MOST POPULAR

1

What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette?

2

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

3

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

4

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

5

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham