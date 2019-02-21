Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Only illiterate talk of war, give Imran chance: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 5:09 am IST

Says dialogue with neighbouring country would help resolve issues.

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)
 Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the proof of Pakistani alleged involvement in the February 14 deadly terror attack in Pulwama should be given to Islamabad as sought by its Prime Minister Imran Khan “to see what they do”.

“No doubt, the Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. They didn’t act on the Mumbai attacks either. But Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves a chance as he has recently taken over and talks about a new start,” she said while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

She reiterated that dialogue with Pakistan alone would help towards resol-ving issues with the neighbouring country including terrorism and violence. “Pakistan itself has a lot of problems. In such a situation if both the nations reconcile and discuss things it will be beneficial for both sides. I believe that we can have a dialogue even after a war,” she said. She added, “If we have to save Jammu and Kashmir and its people then dialogue is the only way. War is not a solution to any problem.”

Referring to the war outcry the Pulwama attack had generated in sections of the country’s population, she said that only illiterate people talk of wars. She said, “In these times only illiterate people can talk about war. Both countries are nuclear powers and when they have the option of dialogue, I don’t think the question of war arises.”

Replying the question on Pakistan’s radicalising the Kashmiri youth and instigating them to indulge in worst acts of violence, the PDP leader said that if the charge is true, it is unfortunate but at the same time a reflection of “our” failure. “It is unfortunate if we say that the neighbouring country is able to enter our country and indoctrinate our youth. It is a reflection of our failure,” she said. She hastened to add, “It is possible that there may have been some shortcomings on our part, our previous government’s part. There has to be a reason as to why our youth get influenced by those people.”

Tags: mehbooba mufti, imran khan

Latest From India

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice Bobde was not available that day.

Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya dispute on February 26

On February 5, the bench had issued notice to the Chief Secretary of the state of West Bengal, the DGP and the Police Commissioner on CBI’s contempt plea, requiring the officials to file their responses on or before February 18 and accordingly replies were filed. (Representational image)

Saradha Chit Fund scam: Justice Nageswara Rao recuses from CBI hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

In Delhi, Saudis back India’s line on terror

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Cong may launch 3-phase poll campaign by Feb end

MOST POPULAR

1

What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette?

2

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

3

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

4

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

5

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham