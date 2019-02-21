Only illiterate talk of war, give Imran chance: Mehbooba Mufti

Says dialogue with neighbouring country would help resolve issues.

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the proof of Pakistani alleged involvement in the February 14 deadly terror attack in Pulwama should be given to Islamabad as sought by its Prime Minister Imran Khan “to see what they do”.

“No doubt, the Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators. They didn’t act on the Mumbai attacks either. But Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves a chance as he has recently taken over and talks about a new start,” she said while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

She reiterated that dialogue with Pakistan alone would help towards resol-ving issues with the neighbouring country including terrorism and violence. “Pakistan itself has a lot of problems. In such a situation if both the nations reconcile and discuss things it will be beneficial for both sides. I believe that we can have a dialogue even after a war,” she said. She added, “If we have to save Jammu and Kashmir and its people then dialogue is the only way. War is not a solution to any problem.”

Referring to the war outcry the Pulwama attack had generated in sections of the country’s population, she said that only illiterate people talk of wars. She said, “In these times only illiterate people can talk about war. Both countries are nuclear powers and when they have the option of dialogue, I don’t think the question of war arises.”

Replying the question on Pakistan’s radicalising the Kashmiri youth and instigating them to indulge in worst acts of violence, the PDP leader said that if the charge is true, it is unfortunate but at the same time a reflection of “our” failure. “It is unfortunate if we say that the neighbouring country is able to enter our country and indoctrinate our youth. It is a reflection of our failure,” she said. She hastened to add, “It is possible that there may have been some shortcomings on our part, our previous government’s part. There has to be a reason as to why our youth get influenced by those people.”