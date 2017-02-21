The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Shurhozelie Liezietsu to be Naga CM, BJP choice ignored

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 2:15 am IST

It is said that Khriehu, 51, may give up the Northern Angami-I seat to let his father be re-elected.

Shurhozelie Liezietsu
 Shurhozelie Liezietsu

Guwahati: The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) on Monday elected Naga Peoples’ Front president Shurhozelie Liezietsu, 81, as the new chief minister of Nagaland. The state’s senior-most MLA will replace T.R. Zeliang.

Mr Zeliang had stepped down on Sunday following pressure from tribal organisations who were against his decision to hold civic body polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Tribal leaders of Nagaland Tribal Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) were spearheading the agitation which has paralysed the state machinery for the past 24-days.

Though a delegation led by Mr Liezietsu on Monday visited Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government, governor P.B. Acharya is yet to invite them to form the government. Sources close to Raj Bhawan said that Mr Acharya is waiting for the withdrawal of the agitation by NTAC and JCC before taking a decision.

Highly placed sources in Kohima said that BJP central leadership wanted to go with NPF’s choice instead of forcing a leader of their choice. Pointing out that NPF is expected to win some seats in the hill areas of neighbouring Manipur, where polling is due on March 4 and 8, sources said that the BJP, anticipating the need for NPF’s support in case they get the opportunity to form the government in Manipur, didn’t want to strain their relationship with NPF by backing Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP. Mr Rio was the BJP’s choice for chief minister.

Mr Rio, who was camping in Kohima, refused to comment, but his supporters indicated that he was in touch with legislators and transition of power may not be very smooth for Mr Liezietsu.

Eight Independent and four BJP MLAs are part of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland government in which NPF is the major constituent with 48 legislators. There is no Opposition in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

K.G. Kenye, the Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland who played a key role in mustering support for Mr Liezietsu, said, “Nagaland at this juncture needs to be guided by an experienced leader like Liezietsu.”

Regarded as a scholar, Mr Liezietsu will have to get elected to the Assembly within six months of taking charge as Nagaland’s 11th chief minister.

After retaining his Northern Angami-I Assembly seat in 2008, Mr Liezietsu had decided not to contest the 2013 polls, instead letting his son, Khriehu Liezietsu, contest in his place. Khriehu won and went on to become the parliamentary secretary of youth resources and sports, Music Task Force and state lottery. It is said that Khriehu, 51, may give up the Northern Angami-I seat to let his father be re-elected.

Mr Liezietsu was first elected to the Nagaland Assembly in 2003 and went on to become minister for urban development. Higher and technical education was added to his portfolio after he won the 2008 election. 

Tags: shurhozelie liezietsu, t.r. zeliang, raj bhawan
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham