PM calls SP, Congress, BSP ‘chips of the same block’

New Delhi: With the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stepped up his aggressive stance and decided to take on both, the BSP and SP.

Ridiculing the dalit queen, the Prime Minister, while speaking at a rally in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, said, “BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party but ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’”.

“Those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who is leading the BJP’s campaign for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections, went on to brand the SP, BSP and Congress as corrupt parties.

“SP, Congress and BSP are all chips of the same block as they all just work for their own party’s benefits,” he said, while claiming that the three phases of UP polls have already determined that the BJP will form the next government in UP.

He pointed out that when the Centre launched a “crusade” against black money on November 8 last year, “SP, BSP and Congress came together,” and were seething as they did “not get enough time to stash away their black money.” The PM also dragged in Ms Mayawati’s brother, saying that after demonetisation, the BSP supremo “started shouting as to why it was at election time that the details of her brother’s account were made public.”

Mocking her, Mr Modi said, “Behenji this has nothing to do with elections. The problem is that you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban.”

The Prime Minister yet again reiterated that “SCAM” stood for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati. Without naming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that there “is a leader who finds honesty and service in scam.”

Campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, covering 53 constituencies in 12 districts, including Bundelkhand, ends on Tuesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency will be covered in this phase, polling for which will be held on February 23.