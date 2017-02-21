The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 AM IST

India, Politics

PM calls SP, Congress, BSP ‘chips of the same block’

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 2:23 am IST

The Prime Minister yet again reiterated that “SCAM” stood for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a Parivartan Sankalp Rally at Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a Parivartan Sankalp Rally at Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stepped up his aggressive stance and decided to take on both, the BSP and SP.

Ridiculing the dalit queen, the Prime Minister, while speaking at a rally in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, said, “BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party but ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’”.

“Those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who is leading the BJP’s campaign for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections, went on to brand the SP, BSP and Congress as corrupt parties.

“SP, Congress and BSP are all chips of the same block as they all just work for their own party’s benefits,” he said, while claiming that the three phases of UP polls have already determined that the BJP will form the next government in UP.

He pointed out that when the Centre launched a “crusade” against black money on November 8 last year, “SP, BSP and Congress came together,” and were seething as they did “not get enough time to stash away their black money.” The PM also dragged in Ms Mayawati’s brother, saying that after demonetisation, the BSP supremo “started shouting as to why it was at election time that the details of her brother’s account were made public.”  

Mocking her, Mr Modi said, “Behenji this has nothing to do with elections. The problem is that you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban.”

The Prime Minister yet again reiterated that “SCAM” stood for SP, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati. Without naming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that there “is a leader who finds honesty and service in scam.”

Campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, covering 53 constituencies in 12 districts, including Bundelkhand, ends on Tuesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency will be covered in this phase, polling for which will be held on February 23.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly, bahujan samaj party, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham