BMC polls: Voting begins, bitter feud between Shiv Sena, BJP in focus

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 21, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 8:24 am IST

The poll focus is on BMC, retaining control of which is vital for Sena as the city has remained vital since the party's formation in 1966.

For the 1,268 seats across the ten municipal corporations, 9,208 candidates are in the fray, whereas for 11 ZPs, total 2,956 candidates will try their luck for 654 seats. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Mumbai: Preparation underway at numerous voting booths across Maharashtra, as the state gears for the municipal election on Tuesday, to be held across Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 9 other civic bodies.

At the polling booth in Nagpur at Bharat Mahila Vidyalaya, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagawat turned up for an early vote.

The BJP is expecting at least 55 per cent voter turnout in Tuesday's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and has appointed one person per 200 voters to ensure they exercise their franchise.

"Mumbai unit of the BJP has decided to appoint one booth level party worker behind 200 voters. The party worker is asked to concentrate on his or her 200 voters alone. Our worker will ensure that all the 200 voters will vote and they will report to their seniors accordingly," the BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said on Monday.

Elections to the cash-rich BMC and nine other civic bodies in Maharashtra, which have virtually turned into a battle of prestige for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, heading the state's first BJP-led government, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, began on Tuesday.

Apart from the ten civic bodies, the second phase of polling for 11 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 118 panchayat samitis will also be conducted on Tuesday.

Dubbed as a "mini Assembly election", over 1.95 crore voters across the state are entitled to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for ten city corporations, while over 1.80 crore people can cast their votes in the ZP and panchayat samiti polls.

"Collectively, 3.77 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 17,331 candidates in rural and urban areas, including Mumbai," State Election Commissioner JS Saharia told reporters in Mumbai, adding that the election machinery is fully geared up to ensure free and fair voting.

Stakes are high for Fadnavis and Thackeray, who have led their respective parties from the front and were involved in a high decibel and no holds barred campaign.

Bitter acrimony between BJP and Shiv Sena that are fighting the civic polls separately for the first time in over two decades, marked the electioneering.

Congress, NCP and MNS are also in the fray.

Saharia said for the 1,268 seats across the ten municipal corporations, 9,208 candidates are in the fray, whereas for 11 ZPs, total 2,956 candidates will try their luck for 654 seats.

For the 1,288 seats across 118 panchayat samitis, total 5,167 candidates are in the fray.

"As many as 43,160 polling booths have been set up. There will be 2.76 lakh election staff and equal number of police personnel on the duty," Saharia said.

In Mumbai, the country's financial capital, total 2,275 candidates are in fray for the 227 seats. 92 lakh people are eligible to cast the vote in the megapolis, he said, adding that there will be 7,304 polling stations.

In municipal corporations excluding Mumbai, there are multi-member wards, where a voter will have to cast his vote for each of the category in the panel. Each panel has more than two wards.

The big poll focus is on Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC), retaining control of which is vital for Shiv Sena as the city has remained its prime political space ever since the party's formation in 1966. Shiv Sena has been in power in BMC for over two decades.

BJP, which had been a junior partner of Sena before it gained the upper hand through the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, declined to accept the number of seats offered by the Sena. It has set its eyes on gaining power in BMC, one of the world's largest city bodies, boasting of an annual budget of over Rs 37,000 crore.

Tags: brihanmumbai municipal corporation, municipal elections, bharatiya janata party, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

