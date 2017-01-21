The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017

India, Politics

UP polls: SP, Congress tussle over seat sharing, alliance seems to fall apart

ANI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 7:17 pm IST

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP offered 99 seats to the Congress, but the latter is demanding at least 115 seats to contest the UP elections.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party hit a roadblock on Saturday over the matter of seat distribution, as the former was demanding more seats than the latter for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Speaking to media, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was offering 100 seats, the Congress demanded 120 seats.

"The Chief Minister offered 100 seats to Congress, but they were not ready for less than 120 seats. We told the Congress that we have 234 sitting MLAs and we need to give them tickets as well. Since there are a few others as well, there is no chance of us fighting on less than 300 seats," said Uttam.

Taking a dig at Congress, Uttam further said the party was demanding more seats as if it was "influential" in Uttar Pradesh.

"But the Congress was rigid with their demand as if they have great influence in the region and Uttar Pradesh cannot function without them," he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader further blamed the Congress for breaking the alliance and said this development will give a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We gave it our all to ensure that this alliance is forged, but could not do anything because of Congress' rigidity," he added.

According to sources, the main bone of contention between the two parties were the Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, Gandhi family strongholds, where the Congress wanted more seats but the Samajwadi Party was unwilling to field their 'failed' candidates on the same.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will release the party's manifesto at 11 am on Sunday in Lucknow.

Tags: sp-congress alliance, up polls 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

