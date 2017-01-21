The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

India, Politics

No response from BJP on poll ticket, our options open: ND Tiwari's son

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 4:45 pm IST

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said that they have not joined the BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor of Andhra Pradesh, N D Tiwari, and son Rohit Shekhar. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Days after veteran Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari met BJP President Amit Shah, his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari on Saturday asserted that their options are open as there has been "no response" from the party since the meeting.

"Kahani abhi baki hai. (Story is not over yet). Our options are open," Rohit told PTI. The meeting on Wednesday had set off speculation that BJP may field Rohit, who had accompanied his father, from Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on February 15, but absence of any clear assurance from Shah and his team since have dampened the mood in the Tiwari family.

"There has been no response from BJP since we met Shah. We are confounded. We want to play a role in the campaign. My father is a big name in Uttarakhand and also Uttar Pradesh. Whoever he blesses on a dais will be the winner.

"Our options are still open. Our political options are open. I hope BJP clarifies soon," Rohit told PTI, adding that they had not joined the party.

Rohit, who had accompanied his father, said he wanted to contest from Lalkuan constituency in Uttarakhand and claimed that BJP leaders in their interactions with him had given "some kind of assurance that if you are willing to join (BJP), we will give you ticket".

BJP had announced its candidate from the seat on January 16.

Indicating that he is weighing options outside BJP, he said his family will definitely play a big role in the campaign whatever be the response of the saffron party.

Rohit said he will soon address a press conference in either Delhi, Dehradun or Lucknow on their future course.

Though BJP is yet to announce its candidates from some seats in Utarakhand and his name is doing the rounds as one of the probables, he said there was no time left for him to prepare to contest from other seats as he had worked on Lalkuan after getting assurance from leaders there.

The 91-year-old former Uttarakhand chief minister is himself not politically active much but wants his son to start his political innings from the hill state. His meeting with Shah was construed by many as a step in this regard.

It was also seen as a boost to the party's prospects in the state due to the stature Tiwari enjoys there because of his vast administrative experience.

Rohit also heaped praise on Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and noted that his father had written to Mulayam Singh Yadav to let his son take over the party's mantle following the bitter feud in the clan.

Tags: narayan dutt tiwari, rohit shekhar tiwari, bjp, uttarakhand polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

