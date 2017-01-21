The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 | Last Update : 01:54 PM IST

India, Politics

Goa polls: Ticket allocations upset BJP, Congress heavyweights

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

While St Andre legislator Vishnu Wagh was refused ticket due to his health, MLA Ramesh Tawadkar was shocked to find his name in the list.

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat filing his nomination from Margao constituency for Assembly polls. (Photo: AP)
 Former chief minister Digambar Kamat filing his nomination from Margao constituency for Assembly polls. (Photo: AP)

Panaji: Recent ticket allocations by BJP and Congress came as a shocker for many of their stalwarts in Goa who are now in the fray either as independent candidates or have withdraw from the election campaign in the run up to the State Assembly polls.

BJP which was ruling with 21 legislators on the floor of the 40-member House kept aside three sitting MLAs from their list of candidates and instead favoured Congress turncoats.

While St Andre legislator Vishnu Wagh was refused ticket due to his health conditions, Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar was shocked to find his name in the list.

BJP will face revolt from Scheduled Tribe community for keeping me out of the list. They will face a set back in the constituencies where ST population is a deciding factor, Tawadkar said.

The former minister has now filed his nomination as Independent candidate from Canacona constituency.

Goa Assembly Speaker Anant Shet who represented BJP from Mayem constituency too was denied a ticket.

While initial rumours were rife that Shet will be joining NCP to contest from Mayem, he has refused to file his nomination from any party or as an independent.

"I am not going to revolt against the party but may also not work for the candidate," Shet said.

The party also denied candidature to Siddesh Naik, son of Union Minister for State for AYUSH Shripad Naik in Cumbharjua constituency - the only probable candidate the party had from this seat until Congress rebels joined BJP last month.

All these three leaders are replaced by Congress imports Vijay Pai Khot (Canacona), Pravin Zyante (Mayem) and Pandurang Madkaikar (Cumbharjua).

Congress has upset several leaders- right from senior leaders like Sangita Parab, Jitendra Deshprabhu, Pratap Gawas and Joaquim Alemao besides young turks like Sunil Kawthankar and Urfan Mulla, who were denied ticket by the party despite their names figuring in the list of probable candidates submitted by the respective block committees.

In Mandrem, both mother and son-former minister Sangita Parab and Sachin were looked as the probable candidates along with party senior most leaders Jitendra Deshprabhu.

Sangita and Sachin had joined Congress in March 2016. However, all the three were declined ticket with the party fielding Dayanand Sopte.

Though he has managed to obtain the party ticket, but he may face a tough challenge from rejected aspirants.

"I am not campaigning for the Congress candidate in Mandrem," Deshprabhu said when asked whether you will support Sopte.

The most vocal and young leader - General secretary Sunil Kawthankar - who attacked government on every failure has also been denied ticket while promoting a non-Congressman Santosh Sawanth.

Party workers are very upset. I have been working for party past 15 years and has been the most vocal leader against the government. At times I even went against my own leaders for party sake. And this is how I am being rewarded,? he said.

Despite having no heavyweight candidate or sitting MLA, my name is been declined. It is very unfortunate. At the behest of some vested interests within party, the high command is acting like this, Kawthankar added.

A revolt within the party was witnessed in Sankhalim and Cuncolim, after party denied ticket to former MLAs Pratap Gawas and Joaquim Alemao.

While Gawas joined NCP and filed nominations, Alemao is contesting as an independent.

In Sankhlim, Congress has fielded Dharmesh Saglani and in Cuncolim Clafacio Dias.

Tags: state assembly polls, goa election, scheduled tribe, legislative assembly
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Three emoji characters sent by text can freeze, crash iPhones

2

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

3

Donald Trump will lose his Samsung Galaxy smartphone

4

Woman with brain tumour gets 2020 as operation date

5

Bihar to form world's longest human chain to support liquor ban

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham