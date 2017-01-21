The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017

 President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will Make America Great Again': US President Trump
 
India, Politics

Arrested Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay hospitalised

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 7:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 7:53 am IST

Sudip Bandyopadhyay's wife Nayna Bandyopadhyay had pleaded the court to allow her husband to stay in jail hospital due to his poor health.

Trinamool Congress MPs shouting slogans after Bandyopadhyay were taken into police custody. (Photo: AP)
 Trinamool Congress MPs shouting slogans after Bandyopadhyay were taken into police custody. (Photo: AP)

Bhubaneswar: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was arrested in connection with Rose Valley chitfund scam, was on Saturday admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack as he complained of chest pain during his stay at the Special Jail at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar.

Sudip, lodged at the jail hospital, was first taken to the state-run Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar in the morning.

However, the attending doctors advised to shift him to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, a jail staff said.

Bandyopadhyay, who has been lodged at the Special jail, continued to stay at the jail hospital since January 12 along with another TMC MP Tapas Pal.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days from January 12 as his bail petition was rejected by the CBI designated court in Bhubaneswar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the chit fund scam, had arrested the four-time Lok Sabha member from Kolkata on January 3.

Sudip's TMC MLA wife Nayna Bandyopadhyay, had pleaded the court to allow her husband to stay in jail hospital due to his health condition.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, rose valley chitfund scam, jail hospital, sudip bandyopadhyay
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

