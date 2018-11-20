The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018

India, Politics

In first Mizoram rally, Rahul says BJP, RSS 'know very well' they will lose LS polls

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 3:16 pm IST

Addressing a rally, the Congress president also added that Mizoram will be made the gateway hub of Eastern India.

Gandhi also recollected his visit to the tiny hill state with his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1987. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)
 Gandhi also recollected his visit to the tiny hill state with his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1987. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Champhai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday claimed that the RSS and the BJP "know it very well" that the saffron party will not win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Addressing his first election rally at Champhai in Mizoram, he also accused the BJP and RSS of trying to destroy the culture of the state. 

"The RSS and the BJP understand that this is the only opportunity for them to enter Mizoram and destroy its culture. They know that they are unlikely to win the next (Lok Sabha) elections," Gandhi said at a public rally at Champhai.

Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 28. Mizoram is the only state in the northeastern region where the Congress is in power. He claimed that the state's principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), is a partner of the BJP in the forthcoming contest. 

The Congress has been alleging that the MNF and BJP would go for a post-poll alliance in the event of a hung assembly. However, both the parties denied the charge. 

"It is sad that an organisation like the MNF is helping the BJP and the RSS in the attempt to destroy the culture, language, heritage and history of Mizoram... Only Congress people are fighting the divisive ideas of the BJP," he added. 

Raking up the Rafale deal, he alleged that "Narendra Modi personally gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. That is the amount for one year's spending of MGNREGA in the entire country". 

Reliance Group has denied the allegations relating to the deal under which France's Dassault is supplying the fighter jets and has entered into a joint venture with an Anil Ambani-led group firm to meet its offset requirement of the contract.

Ambani had written to Gandhi on the deal, saying his party has been "misinformed, misdirected and misled" by "malicious vested interests and corporate rivals" on the issue. 

Highlighting the 10-year rule of Congress government headed by Lal Thanhawla, Gandhi said the economy of the state has progressed a lot with the per capita income of the people having almost doubled during this period. 

"We will make Mizoram as the gateway hub of Eastern India and create 11,000 new jobs in next year," he added. Gandhi also recollected his visit to the tiny hill state with his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1987. 

"In 1987, my father drove around Mizoram streets. I came with him that time. I want to do the same after elections. I want to come to Mizoram, drive around and meet people here," he added. 

Tags: mizoram assembly polls, rahul gandhi in mizoram
Location: India, Mizoram

