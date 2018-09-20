The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

India, Politics

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BSP to ally with Ajit Jogi's Janta party

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 6:30 pm IST

BSP chief said, 'BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats.'

Mayawati also said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Mayawati also said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: In a major setback to Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has announced that her party will ally with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh for the upcoming state election.

Addressing a press conference, BSP chief said, "BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats."

Mayawati also said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister.

Ajit Jogi who was the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, had formed his party after being expelled from the Congress. He served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh for a brief period from 2000 to 2003.

Jogi, in support with BSP alliance, said, "BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for the past 15 years. Mayawati and my party will together definitely stop the BJP."

The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 90 seats and the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates. 

Tags: mayawati, bsp, ajit jogi, janta congress chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

2

Manmarziyaaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

3

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

4

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

5

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham