Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BSP to ally with Ajit Jogi's Janta party

Mayawati also said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: In a major setback to Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has announced that her party will ally with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh for the upcoming state election.

Addressing a press conference, BSP chief said, "BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats."

Mayawati also said if their alliance wins, Ajit Jogi will be the chief minister.

Ajit Jogi who was the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, had formed his party after being expelled from the Congress. He served as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh for a brief period from 2000 to 2003.

Jogi, in support with BSP alliance, said, "BJP has been in power in Chhattisgarh for the past 15 years. Mayawati and my party will together definitely stop the BJP."

The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 90 seats and the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates.