  India   Politics  20 Jul 2020  LK Advani to depose in Babri masjid demolition case on July 24
India, Politics

LK Advani to depose in Babri masjid demolition case on July 24

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2020, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2020, 5:00 pm IST

His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing

LK Advani (PTI file)
 LK Advani (PTI file)

Lucknow: A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing.

In his order, Special Judge SK Yadav also fixed July 23 for recording the statement of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing.

The court set July 22 for former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan to depose before it through video link.

The court is conducting proceedings under Section 313 of CrPC to enable all accused to plead their innocence, if they so want.

Tags: lk advani, babri masjid demolition case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

