Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   Politics  20 Jun 2020  BJP wins Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan, improves tally in Upper House
India, Politics

BJP wins Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan, improves tally in Upper House

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 20, 2020, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2020, 10:02 am IST

Fifty-five seats in the Rajya Sabha fell vacant in April, to which 37 candidates were elected unopposed in March itself.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 2 out of the 3 seats. (PTI)
 In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 2 out of the 3 seats. (PTI)

New Delhi: Voting for 19 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha were held Friday, with former Congress and now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil, BJP’s Narhari Amin, JMM supremo Shibu Soren and Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash among the prominent newly-elected members of the Upper House.

Fifty-five seats in the Rajya Sabha fell vacant in April, to which 37 candidates were elected unopposed in March itself.

 

Counting in Gujarat got delayed after the Congress lodged a complaint against the BJP and demanded two votes be countermanded. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress legislator Kunal Chaudhury, who had tested positive, cast his vote wearing a PPE suit.

With this, the BJP, that earlier had 75 members in the Upper House, raised its tally in the Rajya Sabha but the BJP-led NDA still remains short of the majority mark.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress lost power to the BJP after the political
crisis engulfed it, the BJP won two seats - Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki. The
Congress’ Digvijaya Singh was also elected. In Rajasthan, the Congress won two and the BJP seat. The Congress’ K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi and the BJP’s Rajendra Gehlot made it to the Upper House.

In Gujarat, Congress’ Gohil and BJP’s Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bariya and Narhari Amin won. Congress’s Bharat Solanki lost. The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh bagged all four seats. In In Jharkhand, JMM president Shibu Soren and BJP chief Deepak Prakash made it to the Upper House.

The National People’s Party won the lone seat in Meghalaya, with Dr  WR Kharlukhi defeating the Congress’ Kennedy Khyriem. The BJP won the lone seat from Manipur even after a defection in the saffron camp. A day before polling, the Congress claimed nine MLAs supporting the N Biren Singh-led NDA government were supporting it. BJP candidate  Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated the Congress’ T Mangi Babu

Tags: gujarat rajya sabha elections, rajya sabha elections, madhya pradesh rajya sabha elections

Latest From India

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

IAF chief says air force will not let supreme sacrifice of our jawans go in vain

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

Centre lauds Karnataka for coronavirus management, contact tracing of cases

This is how the body armour could look on an Indian soldier.

Indian Army set to get 100 per cent Made In India 'Sarvatra Kavach' body armour

Prime minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PIB)

PM: No one entered Indian territory, no one captured Indian post

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham