Shiv Sena confirms supports for Ram Nath Kovind as President

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 8:45 pm IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray told media persons that his party has finally decided to support Kovind for the country's top post.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
 Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday extended support to ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray told media persons that his party has finally decided to support Kovind for the country's top post.

It is notable that Thackrey on Monday announced that Shiv Sena would not extend its support to Kovind if the Centre was eyeing a vote bank by nominating a Dalit face for the upcoming President polls.

"If someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them," Thackeray said.

He, however, added that they would extend their support only if the decision was taken for the development of the nation.

The ruling NDA on Monday nominated Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, as its candidate for the Presidential elections to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25.

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind 's resignation as the Bihar Governor was accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was given additional charge of Bihar.

Though the main opposition Congress party, Left parties, Bahujan Samajwadi Party ( BSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD), and Janata Dal (United) have not extended support to Kovind, other opposition parties like Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Andhra's YSR Congress Party have supported Kovind's candidature.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of party leaders on Wednesday to discuss over the candidature of Kovind.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday extended his support to Kovind by saying that he is a deserving candidate.

