The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Visitors win toss, chooses to bowl
 
India, Politics

HC orders WB poll panel to reschedule Panchayat elections

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 6:36 pm IST

In addition, Justice Talukdar advised the WBSEC to add one day extra to the time frame for filing of nomination.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday junked the three phase rural polls' schedule on May 1, 3 and 5 with the counting of votes on May 8. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Calcutta High Court on Friday junked the three phase rural polls' schedule on May 1, 3 and 5 with the counting of votes on May 8. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata: In a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee government and the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC), the Panchayat elections have been postponed as the Calcutta High Court on Friday junked the three phase rural polls' schedule on May 1, 3 and 5 with the counting of votes on May 8. 

In the afternoon, Justice Subrata Talukdar ordered that fresh dates have to be declared by the state poll panel in consultation with the state government after observing that it would not be possible to start the rural polls on May 1. 

He also cancelled the WBSEC's notification on April 10 when the state poll panel overnight withdrew its own order extending the deadline for one day for filing of nominations by the candidates. 

The judge earlier had put a stay on the order of withdrawal. 

In its order of 35 pages the single bench, which had reserved its verdict till Friday afternoon following a hearing of all sides, also directed the state poll panel to issue fresh dates for filing of nominations by the candidates. 

In addition, Justice Talukdar advised the WBSEC to add one day extra to the timeframe for filing of nomination.

The Trinamool, as a ruling party, its goverment and the state poll panel earlier challenged the single bench's stay on the state poll panel's flip-flop on the extension of the deadline for filing nominations. They claimed that the court could not interfere once the poll schedule is announced. But the single rejected the pleas.

Emphatic over the verdict BJP lawyer Pratap Banerjee said, "Today's verdict is historic. The judiciary took a bold step. It upheld the rule of law when the democracy is at the stake in West Bengal. We welcome the verdict. It is not only the victory of the BJP but also of the common people who love democracy. We now want to see what steps the state poll panel will take." 

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury claimed, "The judge upheld our complaint that the Trinamool Congress government plotted a conspiracy to prevent the common people from participating in the elections. He directed the state poll panel to ensure that common people can cast their votes. We are indebted to him. It is a moral defeat of the Trinamool. The state poll panel is one of the constitutional bodies. Its failure has been exposed following the verdict."

Devastated by the defeat, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee however claimed, "The court did not grant the opposition parties' demand for the deployment of the central para-military forces. It also rejected the opposition parties' ploy to postpone the rural polls."

Tags: mamata banerjee, panchayat elections, calcutta high court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham