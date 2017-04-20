The Asian Age | News

You've kept loola-langda on contract: UP minister insults differently-abled staff

Published : Apr 20, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
This incident comes days after the Yogi Adityanath government renamed the 'Viklang Kalyan Vibhag' as 'Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag'.

Screenshot from the viral video. (Photo: Facebook)
Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insulted a physically disabled employee during a surprise inspection, a video of which has gone viral on the social media.

The Khadi and Village Industries Minister allegedly made a derogatory reference when he came across a 'divyang' contractual employee on Wednesday during an inspection of the department's office in Dalibagh area in Lucknow.

"You have kept a loola-langda on contract. What will he do? This is the reason behind lack of hygiene in Lucknow," Pachauri was purportedly heard saying in the video clip which went viral on the social media.

