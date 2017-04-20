The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Virbhadra Singh appears before ED in money laundering case

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 2:45 pm IST

The ED had on Wednesday refused to give any assurance in the Delhi HC that it will not arrest Singh when he appears before it.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: File)
 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case registered against him and others.

The agency had summoned Singh in order to record his statement in the case and to confront him with some documents it has seized and recovered in Disproportionate Assets case.

The Himachal Chief Minister, last week, had also sent a communication to the agency stating his reasons for not being able to appear before it all this while and had sought a new date from it, after which the new summons were issued for Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday refused to give any assurance in the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest Singh when he appears before it.

The submission was made before Justice RK Gauba by the Enforcement Directorate during the hearing of Singh's plea for quashing of the money laundering proceedings against him.

The Enforcement Directorate's summons have come close on the heels of filing of a charge sheet by the CBI against Mr Singh, his wife and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs. 10 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The agency had summoned Singh earlier also, but then he had excused himself stating he had official commitments.

The Enforcement Directorate has already questioned his wife Pratibha and son Vikramaditya in connection with the case.

It had filed a case under the anti-money laundering law against the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, his family members and others after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this regard in September 2015.

Tags: enforcement directorate, virbhadra singh, delhi high court, disproportionate assets case
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

2

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

3

Gandhi stamps sold for record 500,000 pounds at auction in UK

4

Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours on Snapchat

5

Forget complex PINs on debit card, go the fingerprint way

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham