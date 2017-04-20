Stone pelter are traitors; should be hit with shoes, canes: J&K BJP minister

Chander Prakash Ganga, who is a BJP MLA from Jammu, also suggested that the stone-pelters be hit with shoes.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga triggered a controversy by calling for shooting of "stone-pelters and traitors" with the apparent purpose of restoring peace in the Valley.

"They are the traitors. Whether they live in the country or come from Pakistan, they can only be treated by bullets. If bullets are not there at least they should be punished, like beating them by canes. Mark my words and see whether they will pelt stones again. What 'azaadi' are they demanding?" Ganga was quoted as saying according to DNA.

Ganga’s outburst comes at a time when security agencies and the police have been directed by the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet to exercise as much self-control as possible in order to prevent loss of human lives in the Valley.

In a meeting with Mufti, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, the state Cabinet expressed its despair over the loss of lives in the restive Valley.

Following the instance of lynching at Ganderbal on April 9, where a student from Kulgam was severely injured and died from subsequent injuries on Wednesday, more than 250 individuals including 100 students have been injured in the Kashmir Valley, said the report.

At least 14 people were killed; one of these was a militant leader.

Main Opposition party National Conference (NC) slammed Ganga’s remarks and said that it could mark the onset of a dangerous drift.

The chief spokesman of National Conference, Aga Ruhullah was quoted as saying, “We are seeing the situation that is worse than nineties. It is very dangerous. It shows that the Cabinet is nothing. The Chief Minister has completely given up.”