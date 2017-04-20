The Asian Age | News

Ajay Maken in talks with BJP, claims Kejriwal

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that DPCC chief Ajay Maken was "in talks with BJP president Amit Shah", mocking the Congress leader.

His remarks came after former DPCC President Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Tuesday.

"Congress is over in Delhi. Voting for the Congress means wasting your vote. I have learnt that even Ajay Maken is in talks with (BJP President) Amit Shah. He is only waiting for the polls to get over so that he can cut the AAP votes," Kejriwal said, while releasing the party manifesto for the MCD polls.

Hitting back at Kejriwal, Maken said that the Delhi Chief Minister should stop worrying about him.

"He should instead look at the irregularities found by the Shunglu panel against him and his government. He should be prepared to go to jail for this. We are meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner tomorrow in this regard. If the police fails to take any action then we will approach the court," Maken said in a statement.

