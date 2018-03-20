The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP ally SBSP threatens to boycott Rajya Sabha elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 6:36 am IST

After the TDP and the Lok Jan Shakti Party, the SBSP is the third BJP ally to openly criticize the ruling party.

Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo: ANI)
 Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, struck a discordant note on Monday even as the state government celebrated its first year in office.

UP minister and president of SBSP, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Monday, threatened to boycott the Rajya Sabha biennial polls unless he held talks with BJP president Amit Shah.

If the four-member SBSP does boycott the RS biennial elections, it will be a major setback to the BJP which has fielded an independent candidate Anil Agarwal for the ninth seat. The BJP (with allies) has only 28 surplus votes which it will give to the independent candidate and if the SBSP stays away with four legislators, it could mean trouble for the independent candidate. He warned that the BJP “will continue to lose elections” if the government does not pull up its socks. “There are grave problems and celebrating and talking about building temples in Mathura and Kashi means nothing. No one else has the guts to question this government and if speaking the truth is revolt then I am revolting” he told reporters.

After the TDP and the Lok Jan Shakti Party, the SBSP is the third BJP ally to openly criticize the ruling party.

Mr Rajbhar, whose party has four MLAs in the UP assembly, said, “What is the use of celebrating one year of this government? We formed an alliance with the BJP because we hoped the BJP would work for the poor, but nothing of that sort is happening. I can say for sure that bribe is being demanded in the villages and people are suffering”.

Mr Rajbhar also did not attend the one year celebrations of the state government on Monday.

Tags: om prakash rajbhar, sbsp

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham