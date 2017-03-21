The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

India, Politics

UP: 2 slaughterhouses sealed soon after Adityanath takes office

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 9:26 pm IST

Almost an year ago the National Green Tribunal had ordered the closure of these two slaughterhouses, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after a meeting in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after a meeting in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Allahabad: Two slaughterhouses were sealed by the authorities in Allahabad on Sunday night, a development that comes within hours of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Almost an year ago the National Green Tribunal had ordered the closure of these two slaughterhouses, an official said.

"We sealed one slaughterhouse each in Atala locality of the city and at Naini, on the outskirts, last night. The NGT had ordered closure of these in May, 2016", the district's Veterinary Officer Dheeraj Goyal said.

He said the step was taken "following reports that though these slaughterhouses had been shown as shut on paper, business was running there as usual."

Goyal said that the NGT had similarly recommended closure of another slaughterhouse in the area but as there have been no reports of illegal business, his department had requested the police to keep a watch.

Significantly, the action was taken within hours of the swearing in of a new cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

In his first press conference at Lucknow, the new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asserted that his government will take steps to fulfil promises made regarding slaughterhouses by the BJP in the run up to the state assembly polls.

The BJP had announced, in its manifesto titled "Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra" that after coming to power it will take "stern steps for closing down all illegal slaughterhouses besides banning mechanized slaughterhouses".

Tags: slaughterhouses, yogi adityanath, chief minister, beef ban
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham