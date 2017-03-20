The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

India, Politics

130-day Nagas’ blockade of Manipur lifted

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 1:18 am IST

Arrested UNC leaders set to be released, cases against all Naga leaders to close.

Angry protesters set vehicles on fire in Imphal East district. (Photo: File)
 Angry protesters set vehicles on fire in Imphal East district. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: The United Naga Council on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the 130-day-long economic blockade in Manipur with the state’s newly-elected BJP government agreeing to release free UNC leaders unconditionally and closing all cases on the blockade against Naga leaders.

The decision to lift the blockade from Sunday midnight was taken at a tripartite meet with the state government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Centre on Sunday at Senapati district headquarters.

In a joint statement, additional chief secretary J. Suresh Babu and UNC general secretary S. Milan said: “The grievances of the UNC that led to the imposition of the economic blockade was recognised at the meeting. The government of Manipur agrees to start consultations with all stakeholders to redress the grievances.”

In the same joint statement, signed by all stakeholders at the meeting, the UNC said it would lift the blockade with immediate effect. “The government of Manipur will unconditionally release arrested UNC leaders and all the cases against Naga tribal leaders and students leaders will also be closed,” it said.

Saying that the next round of tripartite talks would be held in a month’s time at the political level, the UNC also expressed appreciation of the initiative and new approach of the state government to address core issues.

Union home ministry joint secretary Satyendra Garg also attended the meeting. The representatives of All Naga Students Union of Manipur and Naga Women’s Union also attended the tripartite talks on Sunday.

The UNC had imposed the economic blockade since November 1 last year to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the then Congress government in October 2016.

The UNC had opposed the bifurcation of Sadar Hills districts. Soon after taking charge as chief minister last week, Mr N. Biren Singh had promised to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that the ongoing economic blockade would be lifted soon.

Tags: manipur, okram ibobi singh, united naga council, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

SPB sent legal notice by Ilayaraja's attorney for performing his songs

2

The reason why a porn site promotes 'panda style' porn

3

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

4

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

5

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham