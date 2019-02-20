Sonia Gandhi likely to contest again from Rae Bareli

Her poor health in the past few years had sparked speculation that she might take a break from electoral politics and make way for Vadra.

New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls again from her seat Rae Bareli, said Congress sources, ruling out any possibility of her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replacing her as the party candidate from the Congress pocket borough in Uttar Pradesh.

Mrs Gandhi, 72, has been representing Rae Bareli since 2004.

Agencies quoting party sources said that a formal announcement on Mrs Gandhi’s renomination from her constituency is expected early next month.