Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, Politics

SC judge recuses from hearing plea in Saradha chit fund probe

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 1:02 pm IST

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on February 27 before an appropriate bench of which Justice Rao is not a part.

Justice Rao said that he had appeared for the state as a lawyer and therefore cannot hear the case. (Photo: File)
  Justice Rao said that he had appeared for the state as a lawyer and therefore cannot hear the case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice L Nageswara Rao on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam probe by West Bengal authorities.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rao and Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the hearing on pleas of the CBI, saying that one of the judges was not inclined to be part of the bench to hear the matter.

Justice Rao said that he had appeared for the state as a lawyer and therefore cannot hear the case. The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on February 27 before an appropriate bench of which Justice Rao is not a part.

On February 18, West Bengal Chief secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendra Kumar and then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had filed separate affidavits in the apex court on the contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the scam and had tendered "unconditional and unambiguous apology".

The West Bengal government and its police had refuted CBI allegations in the apex court that they obstructed the investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam cases, with the state cops charging that the central agency forcefully tried to enter the Kolkata police commissioner's residence on February 3 without valid papers.

The trio maintained that the West Bengal government and the state police at no point of time obstructed investigation nor any official denied cooperation to CBI.

The officers had opposed the contempt petition against them in which CBI alleged that they were tampering with evidence and not complying with the apex court's various orders relating to the probe by asserting that there was a need for directions to the probe agency not to make any vague allegations without substantial and cogent evidence.

Referring to the February 3 incident, Kumar had said in his affidavit that CBI "forcibly" tried to enter his house without valid papers. The contention has been supported by the DGP in his affidavit. They had also claimed that no police official went on 'dharna manch' where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee sat to protest the CBI action.

The DGP and Kumar had said that no police officer, in uniform or otherwise at any given point in time, ever sat or joined the dharna along with Banerjee. Kumar had said it was "very intriguing" as to why a major decision by the CBI was taken to interrogate him on February 3, which was the last day in office of the then interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao.

Kumar, against whom CBI has alleged tampering of electronic evidence including call detail records, had said he was never in direct possession of evidence, material or documents. They had responded to the notices issued on February 5 by the apex court which had asked them to clarify their stand on the allegation that evidence was tampered with and the state police was not cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation. The apex court had on February 4 said that "if the police commissioner is even remotely trying to destroy evidence, we will come down so heavily on him that he will regret".

Tags: supreme court, cbi, scam, west bengal, kolkata police, saradha chit fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Crown Prince arrived in India on Tuesday night on a less than 30-hour visit, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of Pakistan where he said the dialogue was the only way to resolve 'outstanding issues' between India and Pakistan. (Photo: PTI))

Oppn critices PM Modi over 'grand welcome' to Saudi crown prince

Prior to joint statement, both the nations confirmed the signing of 5 Memorandum of Understanding agreements, including infrastructure, housing, cooperation on broadcasting and the enhancing bilateral investment relations. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi brings up Pulwama, gets Saudi support against terror

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India, for India, it said in a statement. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Watch: Lockheed Martin unveils F-21 fighter jet to be manufactured in India

The five-day mega event began on a somber note, a day after two aircraft of Surya Kiran, Indian Air Force (IAF)'s aerobatics team, collided mid-air, killing a pilot and injuring two others who ejected to safety. (Photo: ANI)

Nirmala Sitharaman invites investors to capitalize at Aero India 2019

MOST POPULAR

1

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

2

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

3

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

4

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

5

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham