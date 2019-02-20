Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul along with Priyanka, Scindia visits families of Pulwama martyrs in UP

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 5:31 pm IST

On February 14, jawans of CRPF were killed by a suicide bomber of JeM in Pulwama while they were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu.

Congress leaders paid their respects to the martyrs and met their family members. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)
 Congress leaders paid their respects to the martyrs and met their family members. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday visited the families of Pulwama martyrs—Amit Kori and Pradeep Kumar. The Congress leaders paid their respects to the martyrs and met their family members.

It is worth mentioning that Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul, was recently made the Congress General Secretary and has been given the responsibility of managing party affairs in east UP for the coming Lok Sabha elections, while Scindia, also a General Secretary, has been given the charge of western UP.

The Congress party has decided to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha polls after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their seat-sharing arrangement without making the Congress a part of their alliance.

The two parties have agreed to contest 38 seats each, while they have announced to not field their candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two seats currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.

On February 14, as many as 40 jawans of CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while they were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu.

Tags: pulwama, jawans, crpf, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, martyrs, lok sabha elections, pakistan, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Ganesh had allegedly attacked Singh (in picture) with his fists and a flowerpot hit him near his eye and kicked him on his chest, according to the complaint filed with the police. (Photo: File)

K’taka Cong MLA arrested for assaulting another lawmaker during brawl

Hitting out at the government's move to withdraw the security of separatist leaders, Mehbooba called it a 'childish act'. (Photo: ANI)

'Give proof of Pak links in Pulwama attack to Islamabad': Mehbooba Mufti

The NIA has already gathered explosive material from the blast site in Lethpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and has been involved in the questioning of around a dozen people detained by police following the bombing, officials said.

Pulwama terror attacks: NIA re-registers bombing case

On being asked if Saudi Arabia offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, the ministry official said that at this point, no mediation has been offered. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pakistan’s complicity in Pulwama raised during Modi-Salman meet: MEA

MOST POPULAR

1

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

2

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

3

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

4

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

5

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham